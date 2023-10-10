Man arrested after drugs and money found in car

Officers from Staffordshire Police made the arrest after finding drugs inside a man's car

Officers from Staffordshire Police made the arrest after viewing what they suspected was a drug deal between two people on Stafford Lane in Hednesford on October 9.

They stopped a black Skoda on Beecroft Road car park in Cannock and, upon searching the vehicle, found multiple wraps of crack cocaine, £20 and a mobile phone, with a subsequent check of a nearby address finding more crack and around £1,500 in cash.

A 39-year-old man from Hednesford was arrested on suspicion of supplying crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property and remains in custody.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We have arrested a suspected drug dealer after we found multiple wraps of crack cocaine and £1,500 in cash in Cannock.

"At 1.15pm yesterday (9 October), we noticed a suspected drug deal take place between two people on Stafford Lane in Hednesford.

"We tracked one of the men and stopped a black Skoda on Beecroft Road car park shortly after. Officers found deals of crack cocaine, £20 and a mobile phone on him.

"We then searched an address nearby and found a further amount of crack cocaine and around £1,500 in cash.

"A 39-year-old man, from Hednesford, has been arrested on suspicion of supplying crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property.

"He remains in custody while our investigation continues.