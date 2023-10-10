Man arrested after drugs and money found in car

Officers from Staffordshire Police made the arrest after viewing what they suspected was a drug deal between two people on Stafford Lane in Hednesford on October 9.
They stopped a black Skoda on Beecroft Road car park in Cannock and, upon searching the vehicle, found multiple wraps of crack cocaine, £20 and a mobile phone, with a subsequent check of a nearby address finding more crack and around £1,500 in cash.
A 39-year-old man from Hednesford was arrested on suspicion of supplying crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property and remains in custody.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We have arrested a suspected drug dealer after we found multiple wraps of crack cocaine and £1,500 in cash in Cannock.
"At 1.15pm yesterday (9 October), we noticed a suspected drug deal take place between two people on Stafford Lane in Hednesford.
"We tracked one of the men and stopped a black Skoda on Beecroft Road car park shortly after. Officers found deals of crack cocaine, £20 and a mobile phone on him.
"We then searched an address nearby and found a further amount of crack cocaine and around £1,500 in cash.
"A 39-year-old man, from Hednesford, has been arrested on suspicion of supplying crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property.
"He remains in custody while our investigation continues.
"It follows our ongoing commitment to tackling serious criminal offences across the county, including drug supply, illegal firearms, knife crime, human trafficking and sexual exploitation."