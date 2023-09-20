Two men arrested after cocaine and cannabis found in search

After stopping the vehicle, police officers seized class A and B drugs along with cash, and mobile phones, all of which were seized.

The 20-year-old man, from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and the 27-year-old man, of no-fixed-address, was arrested on suspicion of aiding the use of a motor vehicle without insurance, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, driving without a license and possession with intent to supply cannabis.