Two suspects Staffordshire police would like to speak to. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police would like to speak to the two people pictured after receiving reports of cash being stolen from a coach company on Friday, September 15, in Stanton Road, Stapenhill.

The alleged theft happened between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and a set of keys were also reported stolen.

Police would like any information or dashcam footage that may help track down the suspects.