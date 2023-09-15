Family pay tribute to beloved 13-year-old boy who was killed in Staffordshire collision

Hussein Quig-Diop was riding his bike to school yesterday morning when he was involved in a collision with a lorry.

Hussein Quig-Diop was riding his bike to school just before 8.30am on Wednesday when he was involved in a collision with a white Renault lorry on Shobnall Road in Burton-on-Trent.

Police rushed to the scene with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Midlands Air Ambulance, but nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We understand the distress caused by this tragic event for those closest to Hussein, and those who saw what happened.

"Specially-trained officers are continuing to support his grieving family as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

"We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time."

In a tribute to the 13-year-old, Hussein’s family said: "Hussein Quig-Diop, precious son of Roy and Kimberley, best big brother of Yussuf and Raymon and a much-loved grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many, sadly lost his life tragically on September 13, 2023.

"We are all absolutely devastated and he’ll be missed more than we can put into words. He’s now the brightest star in the sky alongside his big brother Reagan.