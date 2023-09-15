Eyewitness says dogs acted like 'vultures' in fatal attack, but residents trying to help were 'amazing'

Mr Price died after being mauled by two dogs, understood by police to be XL Bullies, in an incident on Main Street in Stonnall, near St Peter's Primary Academy.
An eyewitness to the fatal dog attack that killed 52-year-old Ian Price has praised members of the public for trying to get the dogs off him and for staying "right by his side" during the attack.
