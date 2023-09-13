M6 Toll prices to be frozen for drivers in Staffordshire while other rates to increase in October

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

Fees for drivers using the M6 Toll in Staffordshire have been frozen while other rates are due to rise in October.

The M6 Toll
The M6 Toll

Local users of the toll road are set to benefit from a second price freeze.

The price for motorists leaving the motorway at junctions T4 (Lichfield/Tamworth), T5 (Shenstone) or T6 (Burntwood) will remain unchanged, whilst other journeys on the 27-mile route will see an increase of 30p for cars and 40p for vans.

The new rates come into effect from October 13.

Michael Whelan, general manager for M6toll, said: “As a private operator, our toll income plays a crucial role in delivering our world-class motorway experience.

"The new rates will ensure we continue to offer smooth pothole-free surfaces, free-flowing traffic, and 24/7 support for motorists from our on-the-road patrols.

”Holding prices for local journeys will also help ease congestion on the A5, A38 and local road network.”

A number of improvements are planned for the road over the coming year as part of an ongoing £20 million investment programme.

These include the introduction of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology for quicker passage through the toll lanes; a new payment system to allow motorists to pay by smart device; and online improvements to make it easier for customers to set up and manage their account.

Full details of prices – including the new rates – can be found at m6toll.co.uk/pricing

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News