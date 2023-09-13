M6 Toll prices to be frozen for drivers in Staffordshire while other rates to increase in October

The M6 Toll

Local users of the toll road are set to benefit from a second price freeze.

The price for motorists leaving the motorway at junctions T4 (Lichfield/Tamworth), T5 (Shenstone) or T6 (Burntwood) will remain unchanged, whilst other journeys on the 27-mile route will see an increase of 30p for cars and 40p for vans.

The new rates come into effect from October 13.

Michael Whelan, general manager for M6toll, said: “As a private operator, our toll income plays a crucial role in delivering our world-class motorway experience.

"The new rates will ensure we continue to offer smooth pothole-free surfaces, free-flowing traffic, and 24/7 support for motorists from our on-the-road patrols.

”Holding prices for local journeys will also help ease congestion on the A5, A38 and local road network.”

A number of improvements are planned for the road over the coming year as part of an ongoing £20 million investment programme.

These include the introduction of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology for quicker passage through the toll lanes; a new payment system to allow motorists to pay by smart device; and online improvements to make it easier for customers to set up and manage their account.