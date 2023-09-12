Retirement village in Burntwood marks 40 years since it was built with celebrations

The celebration was held to celebrate 40 years of Smalley Court

Managed by Housing 21, Smalley Court offers independent living for those aged 55 and over, with a communal lounge, laundry space and gardens also on offer to residents.

To celebrate its 40-year anniversary, staff and residents came together in celebration, with a line-up of musicians having taken to the stage at the Henley Close site.

And amongst those on the guest list was the Mayor of Lichfield, Councillor Ann Hughes, the chair of Burntwood Town Council, Councillor Di Evans and vice-chair, Kathy Coe MBE.

Gareth Davies, housing manager at Smalley Court, said preparing for the anniversary event had created a "buzz" amongst residents.

He continued: "It's a bit part of the community, a lot of people don't realise we are here but at the moment we house 43 residents.

"I think it's important to be proud of where we live and, if anything, it gives the residents something to focus on and give them a sense of achievement – it raises morale.

"We've all got involved, some of the (residents) have been down this morning helping to get the room set up, it's just that sense of community is brilliant.

"To have a 40-year celebration is something for residents to be proud of – we've been here 40 years and we hope to be here a lot longer."