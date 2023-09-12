Man from Stafford fined £443 for fishing without a licence

An Environment Agency fisheries enforcement officer checking for cases of illegal fishing. Photo: Environment Agency.

John Smith, 58, of Young Avenue, Stafford, was fined a total of £443 for fishing without a licence at Chorley Springs, Burntwood, near Lichfield, Staffordshire on April 23, 2023.

At Northampton magistrates on August 30, 2023, the Environment Agency successfully prosecuted John Smith.

The case was proved in the absence of the defendant who was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £88.

A spokesperson for Environment Agency said: “We hope the penalties received by this illegal angler will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws we have in place across England.

“The case shows how seriously the courts take these type of offences and the angler has been rightly punished for the illegal fishing he undertook this year.

“Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing.

“Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable.

“Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of anglers and, for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”

A fishing licence must be purchased before anyone can fish in England and Wales, and annual licences start from £33 and can be purchased online or by phone.