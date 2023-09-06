Motorcyclist, 78, dies after crash with school bus

The 78-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with "serious" injuries after the crash but sadly died a day later.

The crash happened just after 8.20am on Monday on Blithfield Causeway, near Abbots Bromley.

The elderly motorcyclist was found with serious injuries at the scene and was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Sadly, he died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday.

The driver and children on the bus were not injured.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We went to the scene with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"The motorcyclist, a 78-year-old man, was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital. Sadly, he died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday.

"Specially-trained officers are continuing to support his family at this distressing time, who have asked for their privacy to be respected.

"The driver of the bus stayed at the scene and has been helping us with our enquiries. Fortunately, the bus driver and passengers were not injured.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area are asked to get in touch with us.

"Contact us by calling 101, quoting incident 141 of 4 September, or message us using Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk.