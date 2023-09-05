Staffordshire MP welcomes HS2 decision

Stone MP Bill Cash

Conservative Mr Cash, a long time opponent of HS2 said: "This is a real victory for those of us who campaigned against the expansion north from Birmingham to Manchester.

"The money can be utilised in improving existing services and also used elsewhere to improve buildings and community facilities in the areas it was earmarked to run through.

"I was always opposed to it running north of Birmingham as I couldn't see the benefits of it being weighed up equally by the cost of the project, which was spiralling out of control."

Mr Cash, who will remain as Stone MP until the next election, also paid tribute to campaigner Trevor Parkin, who was part of the Stone Railhead Crisis Group campaigning against a meeting point parallel to the proposed line and the M6 between Stafford Services and Yarnfield Lane.

Mr Parkin, a former mining engineer, argued phase two of the project could be replaced with smaller rail upgrades, including the reopening of the North Staffordshire line to allow freight trains to travel cross-country.

But Wolverhampton Labour councillor Chris Burden said there would be a void left by the scrapping of the project.

The cabinet member for Children and Young People said: "In Wolverhampton alone, hundreds of apprentices, employees, and many more in supply chain are already working on HS2.

"There was meant to be a supply chain and jobs for a decade, leaving a massive infrastructure project…

Instead there will be nothing. The amount spent on transport in the West Midlands by this government is pitiful.

"The biggest cap on the British economy is that people simply cannot get to where the jobs are.

"If our population can’t be mobile, what chance do we have of competing with other nations."

Meanwhile many jobs are still being advertised in Birmingham for the HS2 project. Track engineers posts and operatives to test signalling at Stoke, Nuneaton and Stafford for the project are amongst the roles still on jobs site indeed.