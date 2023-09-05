Police constable who was crushed by car while trying to save runners speaks of journey on TV

A Staffordshire Police constable who was seriously injured in the life of duty when trying to stop an out-of-control driver fleeing from police has shared her inspirational story on a BBC One TV show.

Claire Bond was left with serious injuries after being crushed by the car and dragged along the ground. Photo: Staffordshire Police Federation. PC Claire Bond, who is now the branch treasurer and wellbeing lead for Staffordshire Police Federation, spoke about her recovery and rehab from series injuries on the daytime TV show Critical Incident.