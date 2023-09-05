Farm near Stafford plans to extend award-winning shop and café to meet visitor demand

Canalside Farm's cafe and shop. Photo: Google

Canalside Farm at Great Haywood has already extended its farm shop, as well as attracting tourists and residents alike to its café and seasonal activities such as a maize maze and pumpkin picking.

Now the Barton family are hoping to extend their farm shop again to provide more kitchen space, as well as providing extra seating in their café.

A link building is also proposed between the shop and café to provide space for a market, other events, toilets and customer access to the site’s “pick your own” produce area.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application to Stafford Borough Council said: “Canalside Farm Shop and Café has developed very successfully over the past 40 years and now employs 62 full and part time staff. The business has recently won the Large Retailer of the Year in the Midlands at the Farm Shop and Deli Show 2023 and in 2020 won the Small Farm Shop of the Year Award from the Farm Retail Association.

“The directors need to expand the proportion of products stocked which have been produced/made in the farm shop. This is necessary in order to compete with the national grocery retailers who are increasingly looking to compete on offering lower prices.

“By offering products produced on site this allows the business to create a point of difference which customers will recognise and, it is believed, value such a difference. In order to produce more products on site requires additional kitchen space of 250m².