Driver arrested following crash that demolished car

The totalled car that was invovled in an RTC in featherstone

Staffordshire Police rushed to the scene of a serious collision in Featherstone late last night, where they discovered the badly damaged vehicle.

Staffordshire Police linked up with officers from the West Midlands Police Specials, where they detained a suspect and obtained witness details.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly then failed a breathalyser test before being arrested by Staffordshire Police officers.

On Twitter, Staffordshire Police said: "Great to meet some of our Special West Midlands Police colleagues who were 1st on the scene to a RTC in Featherstone last night.

"They detained a suspect and obtained witness details while Cannock Police SC's secured the scene. The driver failed a breath test and was arrested by South Staffordshire Police."

