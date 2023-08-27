Driver arrested following crash that demolished car

By Daniel WaltonStaffordshirePublished: Comments

A driver has been arrested following a crash that totalled a car.

The totalled car that was invovled in an RTC in featherstone
The totalled car that was invovled in an RTC in featherstone

Staffordshire Police rushed to the scene of a serious collision in Featherstone late last night, where they discovered the badly damaged vehicle.

Staffordshire Police linked up with officers from the West Midlands Police Specials, where they detained a suspect and obtained witness details.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly then failed a breathalyser test before being arrested by Staffordshire Police officers.

On Twitter, Staffordshire Police said: "Great to meet some of our Special West Midlands Police colleagues who were 1st on the scene to a RTC in Featherstone last night.

"They detained a suspect and obtained witness details while Cannock Police SC's secured the scene. The driver failed a breath test and was arrested by South Staffordshire Police."

Staffordshire Police have been approached for more information.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News