Friendly group who fix things for charities and good causes need bigger space after numbers spike

A friendly group who repair and restore items for all manner of good causes need a bigger base of operations after their numbers exploded following Covid.

Cannock Shed group who meet at the Museum of Cannock Chase. Pictured, front chair David Shaw Cannock Chase Shed, a shed project based at the Museum of Cannock Chase on Valley Road, Hednesford, said it needs a bigger hub after membership spiked following the pandemic.