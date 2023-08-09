Black Voices were a vibrant part of the soundtrack to the day of Carnival Windrush

Thousands of people descended on the National Memorial Arboretum near Alrewas to attend Carnival Windrush, an immersive and vibrant celebration of the Windrush Generation.

The event on Sunday, August 6 provided poetry, invigorating music, soulful songs and mesmerising dances as visitors were taken on a cultural journey to the Caribbean.

Rachel Smith, Head of Learning and Participation at the National Memorial Arboretum: "Carnival Windrush brought the Caribbean spirit to the Arboretum, with visitors treated to a magnificent display of colours, music and sound.

“It was incredible to welcome thousands of people to the site, many of them first-time visitors, for a magnificent cultural celebration of the legacy of the Windrush Generation.

"Together we explored how this pioneering group of migrants helped to shape modern Britain, not only making unprecedented economic contributions to society, but leaving a lasting cultural impact.”

The free event, organised in collaboration with Black Voices, associate partners of the Arboretum, explored the legacy of the HMT Empire Windrush which arrived on UK shores 75 years ago, and the significant role the ‘Windrush Generation’ played in rebuilding the country after the Second World War.

From early in the morning, the rhythmic resonant sound of steelpan drums could be heard across the 150-acre garden and woodland site, welcoming the crowds arriving for a packed day of festivities hosted by BBC WM’s Nikki Tapper.

The main stage featured captivating performances from Black Voices, ACE Dance and Music, the Notebenders, the Reggaelators, and many other talented artists.

One of the highlights was the debut performance of ‘We Honour You’ by an ensemble of more than 200 choristers recruited from across the West Midlands; Lichfield Gospel Choir, The Reggae Choir (Birmingham), Town Hall Gospel Choir (Birmingham), Birmingham Community Gospel Choir, Voices Entwined (Walsall) and Black Voices.

This exclusive new composition paying tribute to the Windrush Generation was created by the renowned composer, songwriter, and choirmaster, Ken Burton.

A period of reflection was led by Reverand Ermal Kirby, a leading Methodist minister who was born in the Caribbean, who spoke about the challenges that faced migrants on their arrival in Britain and how they relentlessly pursued every opportunity for themselves and their children.