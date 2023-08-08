Public invited to learn about carbon emissions with giant bubble

The giant carbon bubble will be on show across the region over the weekend.

The 10-metre bubble installation due to tour in summer 2023 will help people to visualise how their daily activities can impact carbon emissions.

Staff from local council climate change teams will also be on hand to offer advice and tips to help residents understand what they can do to reduce their own carbon footprint.

The giant carbon bubble will be in Hednesford Park in Cannock on Saturday, August 12 between 10am and 3pm and in South Staffordshire at Baggeridge Country Park on Monday, August 14.

People will also be asked to pledge to do one small thing to help Make Staffordshire Sustainable.

Simon Tagg, cabinet member for Climate Change and the Environment at Staffordshire County Council said: “Climate change is something that affects us all and every choice we make has a carbon impact.

“Having the giant bubble to help people visualise what a tonne of carbon looks like is a great way of raising awareness and getting people talking about the issue and what we can do to help tackle it.

"People got a glimpse of the bubble last year when it visited Stafford, and we hope by taking it to other towns it will get people talking.

“Staffordshire creates about 5.8 million tonnes of carbon each year and the average resident produces about 5.3 tonnes a year.

"But making small changes in our lives such as reducing energy use, cutting waste and recycling, walking, and cycling more can all make a big difference if we all work together.”

Earlier this year, the County Council and Staffordshire’s eight district and borough councils formed the Staffordshire Sustainability Board to develop and deliver joint carbon reductions initiatives across the county.

This initiative is being brought to life as part of the Staffordshire Sustainability Board.

The carbon bubble will be transported to locations using electric vehicles and inflated using generators which run on 100 per cent renewable materials.