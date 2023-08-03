Shenstone builders forced to stop work after intervention by district council

Builders in Shenstone were forced to stop work after concerns by Lichfield District Council.

Planning enforcement officers had concerns that the work being undertaken in Eastridge Croft was different to the approved plans, and that some of the work was not covered by the planning permission.

The Temporary Stop Notice prevents further work from taking place and gives the owners of the site time to submit a new planning application.

Councillor Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and local plan, said: “Officers will work with developers to resolve issues informally but sometimes enforcement action is required to prevent further harm from being done to the neighbourhood.