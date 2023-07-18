Staffordshire 80-year-old with Parkinson's to become first Olympian to travel to space

Jon Goodwin will become the first Olympian and second person with Parkinsons to travel to space. Photo: Virgin Galactic.

Jon Goodwin, who competed in the 1972 Olympics as a canoeist, has had his fair share of adventures during his eight decades on this planet, and will be leaving it entirely for his next escapade.

Jon paid $250,000 (£191,000) for his ticket back in 2005, with tickets now costing around $450,000 (£343,000), but feared his condition could stop him from reaching the stars.

The 80-year-old from Newcastle-under-Lyme was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2014, but was determined not to let that hold him back, and will now become the second person ever with the condition to travel to space.

The former Olympian will jet off on Virgin Galactic's next mission on August 10, alongside mother and daughter team - Keisha Schahaff and Anastatia Mayers - who won their free tickets in a competition in 2021.

Jon said: "From becoming an Olympian to canoeing between the peaks of Annapurna, to winning a six day race in the Arctic Circle, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (and cycling back down), I've always enjoyed rising to new challenges.

"When I was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2014, I was determined not to let it stand in the way of living life to the fullest.

"And now for me to go to space with Parkinson's is completely magical.

"I hope this inspires all others facing adversity and shows them that challenges don't have to inhibit or stop them from pursuing their dreams."

Jon Goodwin will become the first Olympian and second person with Parkinson's to travel to space. Photo: Virgin Galactic.

The journey will be Virgin Galactic's seventh spaceflight and second commercial spaceflight, which will take three private passengers into space on VSS Unity.

Also travelling with Jon is Keisha Schahaff, an entrepreneur and mother-of-two, who will become the first astronaut from the Caribbean Islands.

The third private passenger will be Keisha's daughter, Anastatia Mayers, who will become the second youngest person ever to travel to space.

The 18-year-old was born and raised in Antigua and Barbuda and is a second-year student at the University of Aberdeen.

Keisha, who is 46, said: "When I was two years old, just looking up to the skies, I thought, 'How can I get there?'

"But, being from the Caribbean, I didn't see how something like this would be possible.

"The fact that I am here, the first to travel to space from Antigua, shows that space really is becoming more accessible.

"I know I will be changed by my experience, and I hope I will be able to share that energy and inspire the people around me - in my role as a life coach, a mother, and as an ambassador for our beautiful planet."