Councils team up to support Lionesses and recruit next generation of foster carers

James Woods, Andrea Johnson, Terry McDermott with his two children and Emma Howitt from the fostering team

To coincide with the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament,which kicks off on Thursday, 24 council fostering teams have re-formed Local Councils United – a virtual league, with each team showcasing their football inspired films to cheer on the benefits of fostering for your local council.

Football players, carers, young people, and staff are all featured in the film clips, which will play out each day on social media during the World Cup campaign with the hashtags #FosterGreatness #FosterWithYourCouncil

Councillor Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said: “This is a really simple and fun way of roaring on the Lionesses in the World Cup, while highlighting the benefits of fostering for your local council.

“Being a foster carer is a great thing to do and it makes a real difference to the lives of thousands of children every day.

"We do have a shortage of foster carers in Staffordshire and are looking to recruit around 60 more families this year. If you’re interested in becoming a foster carer, please get in touch with the team.”

Staffordshire’s video was filmed at Rowley Park in Stafford, featuring Andrea Johnson, Emma Howitt, James Woods and Terry McDermott from the fostering team.

It will be featured on August 8.