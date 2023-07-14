New crematorium has out of this world opportunities as people can opt to have ashes scattered in space

People can now choose to have cremated remains scattered in space

Mercia Forest Crematorium, in Broad Lane, Essington, has been built to serve the communities of Walsall, Wolverhampton, Cannock and surrounding areas.

It has been developed by Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, and is set within landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide pleasant, peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Following its recent opening, it has not only launched its funeral services but also a very special partnership with Aura Flights which means that people can now choose to have cremated remains scattered in space.

Mercia Forest Crematorium, in Broad Lane, Essington

With Aura Flights, a loved one’s ashes are placed into a special scatter vessel which is attached to a space-capable hydrogen balloon which carries them up around 100,000 feet, where they are then scattered.

There’s an alternative option where a token quantity of ashes is taken up 100,000 feet but then brought back down to Earth and returned to families.

Families can find out first-hand everything that the new crematorium has to offer on September 2 when it hosts a community open day.

People will be able to tour the 10-acre site and explore its woodland grounds, as well as its light, airy and welcoming contemporary chapel building.

Visitors will be able to see the crematory too and they will be able to meet the Mercia Forest team, led by manager Joanne Taylor, and ask any questions.

Joanne said: “My aim is to make Mercia Forest Crematorium a place where everyone feels welcome, a truly multi-denominational space for the bereaved.

“I believe this crematorium will be a welcome addition to the surrounding communities, providing much-needed gardens of remembrance and a space for people to reflect and remember their loved ones in a way that is uniquely personal to them.

“The new ‘ashes-in-space’ service is just one of the many options we can offer people, as we provide a full range of options, from fully-attended funerals to witnessed cremations where the mourners can observe the coffin being carefully placed into the cremator.

“We can offer an almost unlimited choice of music, together with two high-resolution screens inside our chapel which will enable families to customise funerals with slideshows, photographs and appropriate written words.

“It’s our aim to have an extremely positive presence within the communities we serve. The whole team here at Mercia Forest Crematorium is looking forward to getting to know our neighbours.

“Everyone is welcome to come and see us on September 2 between 10am and 3pm.

“We held our first open day on July 8, two days before we fully opened for services, and more than 150 people visited, which we were delighted with."