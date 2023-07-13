Further consultations planned on Lichfield pedestrianisation scheme

Lichfield Cathedral

As part of an ongoing consultation with residents and businesses, the survey is seeking opinions of the scheme which was implemented in March.

Council officials say the feedback received from the survey and ongoing consultations will play a crucial role in shaping the future of pedestrianisation in Lichfield.

On Monday over 100 people, including blue badge holders and local businesses, met with leader of the council Doug Pullen, and other representatives to discuss potential modifications to the scheme, based on the feedback so far.

He said: "It was a pleasure to engage with residents and businesses earlier this week and present potential refinements to the pedestrianisation scheme, driven by the feedback we have received to date.

"The objective of this trial was to assess the impact of traffic restrictions in Lichfield city centre, and we are delighted to collaborate with business owners, blue badge holders, and residents to explore possibilities for improvement, ultimately creating a safer and more vibrant city centre."

A special session is scheduled for tonight (Thursday) to focus on the commercial aspect of pedestrianisation, with businesses in the area encouraged to participate in it.

The survey can be accessed online at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/pedestrianisation or alternatively, respondents can complete it in person in the reception of Lthe council house on Frog Lane.