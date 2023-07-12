Fire service rescues cow trapped in water

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue have helped save a bovine who became trapped in a water-logged area of Salt, Staffordshire.
The fire service attended the scene of the trapped animal, where they swiftly saved the animal from drowning.
On Twitter, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters have rescued a cow trapped in water in The Salt area of Staffordshire this evening."
Firefighters have rescued a cow trapped in water in The Salt area of Staffordshire this evening.— Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) July 11, 2023
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue service have been approached for comment.