Church founder resigns over spiritual abuse media claims

Mike Pilavachi Photo: Soul Survivor

Canon Mike Pilavachi, who is not subject to any police investigation, has stepped down as associate pastor at Soul Survivor Watford - the church behind the popular summer gatherings once held in Stafford.

The move on Tuesday followed claims of an historic nature, including accounts of wrestling and full-body massages which were published in a national newspaper.

In a Facebook post the 65-year-old said he had decided to leave as he recognised the “church needs to heal” and his presence “will hinder that process”.

“I have today resigned as Associate Pastor of Soul Survivor Watford. I have taken this step because the Church needs to heal and I have realised that my continued presence will hinder that process. I seek forgiveness from any whom I have hurt during the course of my ministry.

“I have, on advice, made no comment on the allegations and will not make any further public comment as I do not believe it would be good for anyone if I took part in trial by media or social media.

"I pray God’s blessing on the Church. It has been a privilege and joy to serve these past 30 years,” Mr Pilvachi, a well known Christian speaker, posted.

A Soul Survivor statement read: “We have informed the National Safeguarding Team (NST) of Mike’s resignation and they have assured us that the investigation will continue as planned until it reaches a conclusion.

“We remain committed to seeking a just, truthful and transparent outcome to the investigation for all those who have bravely stepped forward to share their concerns and experiences with the NST and the St Albans Diocesan Safeguarding Team.

“As trustees, we are committed to a robust and wide-ranging review of the culture, leadership and governance of Soul Survivor Watford with external, independent support. We know that this is an essential step in building a strong, healthy and supportive environment for anyone who attends or visits our church. More details of this review will be shared in due course.”