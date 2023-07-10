Staffordshire

File photo dated 29/09/22 of estate agents To Let and For Sale signs in Islington, north London. The average rent being asked outside London has reached a new record high of Â£1,190 per month, according to a property website. Rightmove, which released the figures, said asking rents across Britain outside of London have been rising every quarter since the end of 2019. Issue date: Friday April 28, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story MONEY Let. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Representatives of Hinson Parry and Company in Stone and John German Estate Agents which has offices across the county, appeared before the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) disciplinary panel hearing in Birmingham in May.

The panel heard charges relating to the marketing of a barn, the primary purpose of which was to conceal relevant information from the HS2 project. It was also alleged a sole agency agreement was signed with John German in relation to the marketing of the barn which did not refer to the HS2 project.

Two individual members of the RICS also appeared before the panel, which consisted of two lay members, one surveyor and a legal advisor.

Hinson Parry was reprimanded and ordered to pay a fine of £35,000 and costs of £20,000 to RICS within 28 days. John German was reprimanded and ordered to pay a fine of £10,000 and costs of £15,000 to RICS within 28 days.