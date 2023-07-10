Staffordshire

Representatives of Hinson Parry and Company in Stone and John German Estate Agents which has offices across the county, appeared before the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) disciplinary panel hearing in Birmingham in May.
The panel heard charges relating to the marketing of a barn, the primary purpose of which was to conceal relevant information from the HS2 project. It was also alleged a sole agency agreement was signed with John German in relation to the marketing of the barn which did not refer to the HS2 project.
Two individual members of the RICS also appeared before the panel, which consisted of two lay members, one surveyor and a legal advisor.
Hinson Parry was reprimanded and ordered to pay a fine of £35,000 and costs of £20,000 to RICS within 28 days. John German was reprimanded and ordered to pay a fine of £10,000 and costs of £15,000 to RICS within 28 days.
Individuals Charles Roger Bedson was reprimanded and ordered to pay a fine of £20,000 and costs of £10,000 to RICS within 28 days and Rebecca Evans reprimanded and ordered to pay a fine of £10,000 and costs of £15,000 to RICS within 28 days.