Seven charged and 6,500 cannabis plants seized in major three-month crackdown by police

More than 6,500 plants have been seizes during the operation. Photo: Staffordshire Police

The operation was set up for targeting cannabis farms controlled or operated by Western Balkan organised crime groups.

Between March and June, Staffordshire Police carried out warrants across the county in Stoke-on-Trent, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Lichfield, Burton-on-Trent and Tamworth, as part of Operation Mille, a national police operation.

The activity complemented the ongoing Operation Levidrome which aims to disrupt the production and supply of cannabis in communities across the county.

Cannabis farming is often linked to sophisticated criminal networks where there are high levels of serious and complex criminality, as well as significant fire safety concerns linked to cannabis farming which the force said further highlights the disregard these criminals have in putting people at risk for criminal gain.

Cannabis farms can often be found in vacant warehouses, business premises and residential properties, particularly in terraced housing and offenders will often buy or rent the property for the sole purpose of growing cannabis and will manually tamper with the electrics to bypass any meters.

Detective Superintendent Clair Langley said: “The three-month-long operation was a culmination of months of planning and involved over 30 officers. Support was provided by the Regional Organised Crime Unit and the National Crime Agency to ensure the success of this national operation.

“We have targeted Western Balkan organised crime groups in particular during this operation and our commitment to disrupting, seizing and arresting those responsible for cannabis farms will continue.

“The public and our community safety partners play an important role in providing intelligence around cannabis cultivation and we continue to appeal for information from landlords, letting agents and the wider public to report any suspicious activity.”