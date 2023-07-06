Decision delayed over controversial garage in Shenstone

Foden Close. Photo: Google

The garage – which has now been completed at 9 Foden Close – has caused uproar amongst neighbours, who’ve been fighting for months to stop it being built.

Lichfield District Council’s planning committee first approved the scheme in January, but a clerical error meant it was returned to the committee in February as the wrong plans were shown during an officer’s presentation.

It was then approved again – despite objections from neighbours – but a further review found some legally-required details had not been published as part of a public consultation on the plans.

This led to the application being considered for a third time, effectively as a fresh application, on Monday.

Neighbour Andrew Bews spoke on behalf of others who’ve objected to the garage, and expressed fury that errors had led to such a drawn-out process.

He said: “We are here for the third time because a professional builder and professional planning team can’t undertake the basics of their own professions.”

He added: “The garage has been completely built now, without your planning permission and not in accordance with the plans submitted.

“How difficult is it for these professionals to get their paperwork correct?”

Mr Bews said a wall which was erected as part of the scheme has been built too high and the position of the garage was incorrect.

He said a light now shines into his bedroom window at night, and that local residents and the parish council are all opposed to the scheme.

He added that a formal complaint has been submitted over the planning team’s handling of the application.

He said: “Planning decisions affect people’s lives and the value of land. It is critical that the decision is made fairly and in accordance with polices that have been tested and found to be sound and in the public interest.”

Cllr David Salter also believes the matter has been dragging on for long enough.

He said: “We find ourselves here again, due in no small way to a catalogue of errors and oversights, some of which I’m sorry to say are on the part of our planning office.”

Cllr Salter believes there are still new and serious problems, however.

He said: “The finished garage does not conform to the submitted plans in size or position, but also a replacement garden wall has now been built.

“On this matter the planning officer’s report is inaccurate as the new wall and gate are higher than the original wall, which was three metres – therefore this also needs planning approval.”

He said drawings provided in the planning officers’ report differ to those published as part of the most recent consultation on the application, and that during the consultation members of the public had been unable to submit comments online.

He said: “Had this application been submitted openly and in accordance with the policy, prior to building work commencing, I firmly believe it would not have been successful.

“It almost seems as though the planning office is trying to push this application through to hide their numerous errors.”

Dr James Spooner, speaking on behalf of the applicant Thomas Smith, pointed out the plans had been unanimously approved twice before.

He said: “It is beyond doubt in harmony with the existing property and surrounding area, contributing positively to the local aesthetic while adhering to high standards of construction.

“Mr Smith would like extend his sincerest apologise for any misunderstanding or miscommunication caused by the minor discrepancies in paperwork which led to this situation.”

He explained the garage had been built before permission was given as temporary accommodation the applicant had been living in was no longer available, but that the decision hadn’t been taken lightly.

Dr Spooner also said the issue had been financially and emotionally difficult for Mr Smith.

The council’s legal advisor raised concerns about the issues raised during the meeting, and recommended the committee defer a decision until these were resolved.

The committee agreed, and voted to defer the application.

Chair Cllr Thomas Marshall said: “It absolutely is essential that we manage to get to grips with all the issues at stake here.