Postcard from world’s first official airmail flight in India is set to land at Staffordshire auction

Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ philately specialist Phil Ives with the postcard sent on the world’s first official airmail flight.

Dating back to 1911, the postcard featuring a panoramic view of Dijon took to the skies in what was also the first-ever flight in India.

Addressed to an AE Sauballe Esq in Purulia, West Bengal, the sender apparently anticipated the postcard’s future value, writing on the back: “Please keep this for my collection.”

On February 18, 1911, French pilot Henri Pequet flew approximately 6,000 items of mail five miles from Allahabad to Naini on a Humber-Sommer biplane.

A few decades previously, mail had been carried by hot air balloons but Pequet’s 13-minute journey proved the possibilities of aerial mail by plane and paved the way for the world’s first regular airmail service in the UK that September, tying in with the coronation of King George V.

Uncovered as part of a family collection during a valuation at The Lichfield Auction Centre, the postcard carried by Pequet’s plane is estimated to make £200 to £300.

It goes under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Tamworth Auction Rooms on Wednesday, July 26, starting at 9.30am.

“In 1903 the Wright brothers famously made the first powered flight and so air travel was born,” said philately specialist Phil Ives.

“Early pioneers and promoters attempted to commercialise this travel revolution by arranging air shows.

“One such show was arranged by Walter Windham in Allahabad, Northern India, in February 1911.

“The show was organised in response to a plea to Windham for help in raising funds for a church mission.

“Windham conceived the notion that if official sanction could be granted for a postal delivery that incorporated a section of the journey covered by air, then a premium could be paid for the privilege, the premium being a donation to the church mission."

“The main event of the show was the flight made by Henri Pequet and as such was the first flight by powered plane in India.

“The flight was a success and so airmail services were born.”

Each item of mail on the flight was hand-stamped with a special cachet – a decorative frank – designed by Windham and featuring the outline of an aeroplane.

Usually in magenta – as is this example – but occasionally also found in black, the cachet is dated 1911 and reads ‘First Aerial Post U.P. Exhibition Allahabad’.

A few months on from the Indian flight, Windham was the architect of a regular airmail service in the UK between Hendon in London and Windsor, Berkshire, starting on September 9 as part of the coronation celebrations for King George V.

“Airmail covers are attractive to collectors and Indian stamps and postal history are popular, so we expect a lot of interest when it is offered as part of a family collection in our next stamp sale on July 26,” added Mr Ives.