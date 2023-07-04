Community unites for litter pick in Staffordshire

The community at Bellway’s Sheasby Park development in Fradley came together to take part in a litter-picking session with the Lichfield Litter Legends

The community at Bellway’s Sheasby Park development in Fradley united on May 1 to take part in a litter-picking session along with the Lichfield Litter Legends.

Sheasby Park resident Helena Stubbs, who took part, said: "We wanted to put together a regular community litter picking event, supported by Bellway who have provided equipment, to encourage people to look after the area, particularly with all the wildlife we are so lucky to be surrounded by."

Bellway is a company currently building a total of 624 homes along with a large pond, play areas and footpaths all located at the development off Common Lane.

The company supported the event by supplying equipment to help with the litter pick and providing refreshments for everyone who took part.

Sales director for Bellway West Midlands, Marie Richards, said that seeing the new neighbourhood coming together was very rewarding and has shown what a strong community has been formed. She added: “The event was a real success. It was great to see everyone joining in and we were very grateful to the Lichfield Litter Legends for giving their support.”

Ever since Lichfield Litter Legends formed in 2019, they have been tidying up and collecting litter all around the district.

The group is represented by their mascot Lennie the hedgehog who is there to remind people of the large impact that litter has on surrounding wildlife.

Louise North, a volunteer with Lichfield Litter Legends, said: "It's always a pleasure to support and work with local communities to help care for their environment and create a safer, more pleasant place to live, which in turn benefits people and wildlife."