Plans will help 'rejuvenate Tamworth town centre' as work is stepped up

The Co-op

Hoardings are being put in place and preparatory work is now starting on restoring and renovating the Victorian former Co-op building on Colehill as part of Tamworth Borough Council plans funded by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund.

The aim of the works is to bring the historic building back into use as the second Enterprise Centre in Tamworth, with a focus on highlighting and enhancing any original Victorian features during the process.

The new Enterprise Centre will complement the existing well-used and over-subscribed Tamworth Enterprise Centre at Philip Dix House in Corporation Street.

The redevelopment will provide affordable serviced offices in the heart of the town centre in the existing shop frontages and upper floors facing Colehill and Church Street.

The new facility will have a variety of offices, including larger spaces for businesses to grow into, as well as offices suitable for start-ups.

To deliver the project, Tamworth Borough Council are working with their delivery partner Speller Metcalfe, who will manage the project and the site.

Hoarding will be put up around the front of the building week commencing July 10.

Paul Turner, Leader of the Council said: “Throughout all the work the town and market will be very much full of life and I’d urge everyone to continue to shop, socialise and visit the town centre.

"Yes, there will be disruption for a while, but this disruption will rejuvenate our town centre that meets the needs of 21st century shoppers, residents and businesses.