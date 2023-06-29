Markets helping families get much-needed school uniform items for free

Joss Scantlebury from Staffordshire libraries service with some donated items

The Pre-Loved Uniform Markets (PLUM) are run by Staffordshire County Council’s libraries service and The Salvation Army, and have already provided nearly £57,000 in donated school uniform items.

The project allows families in Stafford and Cannock to pick up items of clothing for their children’s school uniform needs free of charge, and with preparations underway for the next markets during the summer holidays, organisers are asking people to donate their unwanted items.

School trousers, skirts, shirts and branded school sweatshirts of any size can be dropped off at both Stafford and Cannock libraries, with all donations items required to be in good condition and washed ready for the markets.

Victoria Wilson, Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture at Staffordshire County Council, said: “This is a wonderful project that’s helping hundreds of local families, but it wouldn’t work if it wasn’t for people donating their unwanted items.

“Getting children kitted out for school can be expensive and for those with large families this can place additional pressures on family finances.

"But thanks to people’s donations, we’re able to help hundreds of families each school term.

“If you do have spare or unwanted items, no matter what size, please get them dropped off at either Cannock or Stafford libraries.

"We’ll make sure they get to the markets where they can be put to good use helping other families.”

Amy Bayliss-Fox from the Salvation Army in Stafford said: “To be able to support families in our area in this way, is at the very heart of what The Salvation Army do.

“We are here to provide practical, pastoral and vital support to those in our area who are in need, all year round.

"The PLUM project is just one way that we hope to alleviate some pressure in these difficult times.”

The Pre-Loved Uniform Market project is supported by Staffordshire County Council members across Cannock Chase as part of the Doing Your Bit campaign.