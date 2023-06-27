M6toll fees for cars and vans using entire stretch to rise next week

M6 Toll

However, there is a daytime price freeze for local journeys, to encourage traffic away from the congested A5, A38 and Staffordshire road network.

Motorists exiting at junctions T4 (Lichfield/Tamworth), T5 (Shenstone) or T6 (Burntwood) will see prices unchanged during the day following the introduction of the new M6toll’s summer tariff from Tuesday 4th July 2023. Local Saver passes will also be held at the 2022 rate for existing customers.

During the day, the price for an end-to-end journey on the 27-mile stretch of motorway will increase by 40p for cars and 60p for vans. Tariffs have also been simplified, with just two rates for each vehicle class applying 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Michael Whelan, general manager for M6toll, said: “As a private operator, we rely on toll income to maintain, operate and invest in the road, so it’s important to closely monitor traffic levels and the prices we charge to get the balance right.

"These latest changes show our commitment to the local community, and form part of an ongoing initiative to ease congestion and improve safety on the local road network.”

The initiative is part of an ongoing £20 million investment in M6toll – the largest in the road’s history – that will see the introduction of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology for quicker passage through the toll lanes, a new payment system to allow motorists to pay by smart device and online improvements to make it easier for customers to set up and manage their account.