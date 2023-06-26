Corset collection sells for £4,600 in Lichfield

Adverts for corsetry

Dating back to the 19th century, the unique collection was put on sale at Lichfield Auction Centre and covered 150 years of ladies’ foundation wear from Victorian times to 21st century boudoir lingerie.

The archive was a celebration of Richard Cooper & Co of Ashbourne and Uttoxeter, founded in 1855, and Chil-Tex Ltd.

It belonged to Chil-Tex's founder Jim French, who passed away in December 2020, 10 days shy of his 83rd birthday.

Court Royal bridal corset by Chil-Tex

His wife Sue decided it was time to pass on the collection to the next custodian and it sold for more than £4500.

Sue said: “What a wonderful result! I'm absolutely speechless.

“Jim would be over the moon. I'm so proud of him and all he achieved. He didn't have an easy life but he was fortunate enough to be from a family with a very positive mindset and he taught me to be positive-minded.

“The auction has been a fantastic tribute to Jim’s hard work and everything he did in the area. As I always say, never give up.”

Director Richard Winterton said: “Presenting this special collection for auction as one complete lot attracted a huge amount of pre-sale interest.