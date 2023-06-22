Exciting discovery as rare moth found in Staffordshire nature reserve

Welsh clear-wing moths have been found in a Staffordshire nature reserve.

The Welsh clear-wing moths were found after a keen entomologist reported signs of their emergence from trees at the location.

Predominately found in Merionethshire and Montgomeryshire in Wales, there are two known populations in England at Cannock Chase and Sherwood forest, along with some populations in Scotland and Ireland.

Other than Cannock Chase, they have previously been found at another Staffordshire Wildlife Trust site. However, this is the first time they’ve ever been found at this new location.

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust is not revealing the nature reserve the moth has been found in, to avoid an influx in insect enthusiasts trying to see it, as volunteers fear this may disrupt its breeding activity.

This positive news is a glimmer of hope against an otherwise worrying downward trend of insect numbers. In 2022 the Bugs Matter citizen science project which asks people to record the number of bug splatters on their vehicle number plates found there had been a staggering fall of 64 per cent in the number of insects recorded of between 2004 and 2022.

Rory Middleton, Staffordshire ecological record manager, said: “This is a really exciting find as these moths are incredibly rare and were extinct from Staffordshire not so long ago.

"Prior to this year’s discovery we knew of low numbers at limited sites, so to see increased distribution is great.

"This doesn’t however mean their numbers are increasing. We will need to monitor them carefully over coming weeks to establish if their abundancy is increasing too.”

The discovery was announced during National Insect a week, taking place between June 19 and 25. Organised by the Royal Entomological Society, the week is also supported by The Wildlife Trusts and other partner organisations throughout the UK and Europe.

Rory added: "National Insect Week is an opportunity to take part in insect citizen science, get to know insects, learn from experts, and have fun, no matter where you live.

"We cannot under estimate the importance of our insects which have suffered drastic declines, the consequences of which are far-reaching as a third of our food crops are pollinated by insects.

"So many species also rely on insects for food too - birds, bats, reptiles, amphibians, small mammals and fish. Without them our natural world will collapse.

"There are lots of things that you can do to help our insects, from creating a bug hotel to planting for pollinators and growing areas of your garden.

"There are lots of ideas of simple actions you can take to help out insects on our actions webpage. We also welcome sightings of insects – report what you see to the Staffordshire Ecological Record Centre website.

"We’d urge caution to anyone thinking of heading out to find/see Welsh clear wing moths. Inappropriate and over use of lures to attract them could have a devastating impact on their breeding so we’d ask people not to do this.”

Welsh clear-wing moths lay their eggs in old birch trees, where their pupae develop into caterpillars which feed on the inner bark of the tree for several years.

As the adult moths emerge from their pupal cocoon under the bark they make a 5mm hole, which is a key sign of their presence.

They typically live in hillside pastures, wooded heathland and open birch woodland.