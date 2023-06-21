Staffordshire council overspends by £11m as a result of increasing children's services costs

Staffordshire County Council has overspent by £11m due to the increasing costs of child services. Photo: LDR Kerry Ashdown.

This total accounts for all of the overspending for the authority, which in the last financial year spent £621 million.

The increase in children’s services spending has been due to the number and complexity of child protection and children in care, including an increase in unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

There are currently 106 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in care - which is higher than the national benchmark - compared to the overall number of children in care which is 1385. This is compared to 1372 children in care in the last quarter.

Furthermore, there has been an increase in demand for education, health and care plans (EHCP), which is available if a child or young person needs more support than is available through special educational needs support.

Within the department there have also been staffing issues which has meant the number of ECHPs issued within the target 20 weeks is only 34 per cent. This takes the overall overspend of the children’s services budget to £11.9 million.

With underspending in other departments this takes the complete overspend to £11.2 million.

Councillor Ian Parry, cabinet member for finance and resources, said: "Significant progress has been made across the organisation during quarter four and during the year with departments delivering on key areas of work.

"We still face pressures from inflation across all council areas which we continue to monitor carefully. Challenges around recruitment and demand within children’s services also continue which we are trying to address within our longer-term plans.

"The final outturn position for the county council for the year is an overspend of £11.294m (1.9 per cent). The quarter three forecast was an overspend of £11.635m.

"Like most local authorities, we still face financial challenges, but we are a well-run council and continue to keep our finances in as strong a position as possible.