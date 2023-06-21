Police seeking man captured on CCTV after two lorry trailers set on fire in Staffordshire

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

Police have issued a CCTV still of a man they wish to speak to in relation to two lorry trailers which were set alight in Staffordshire.

Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?

Just before 6am on Sunday, May 21, firefighters were called to a business park on Brookside Road in Uttoxeter and found the two lorry trailers well alight in the builders yard.

Fire crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fires and no-one was injured. However, the fire was deemed to have been started deliberately.

If you have any information that could help police with their inquiries, contact them through Live Chat on their website - staffordshire.police.uk - or call 101, quoting incident number 173 of 21 May.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News