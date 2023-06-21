Police seeking man captured on CCTV after two lorry trailers set on fire in Staffordshire

Do you recognise this man?

Just before 6am on Sunday, May 21, firefighters were called to a business park on Brookside Road in Uttoxeter and found the two lorry trailers well alight in the builders yard.

Fire crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fires and no-one was injured. However, the fire was deemed to have been started deliberately.

If you have any information that could help police with their inquiries, contact them through Live Chat on their website - staffordshire.police.uk - or call 101, quoting incident number 173 of 21 May.