Moseley Old Hall celebrates 60 years of being a National Trust site

Moseley Old Hall, in Fordhouses, has a rich history, having played a part in saving the life of King Charles II when he escaped and hid there from Parliamentary forces in 1651.
A historical site in Wolverhampton which dates back to the 17th century has marked 60 years since it was saved from dereliction by the National Trust.
