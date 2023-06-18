Moseley Old Hall celebrates 60 years of being a National Trust site

Premium
By Isabelle ParkinStaffordshirePublished: Comments

A historical site in Wolverhampton which dates back to the 17th century has marked 60 years since it was saved from dereliction by the National Trust.

Volunteers from the site gathered to celebrate the 60th anniversary where they received long service awards from the National Trust
Volunteers from the site gathered to celebrate the 60th anniversary where they received long service awards from the National Trust

Moseley Old Hall, in Fordhouses, has a rich history, having played a part in saving the life of King Charles II when he escaped and hid there from Parliamentary forces in 1651.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News