New crematorium in South Staffordshire taking shape ahead of summer opening

The new facility is being built on Broad Lane, Essington.

Mercia Forest Crematorium is being developed by Westerleigh Group, the UK’s largest independent owner and operator of crematoria and cemeteries, which says the crematorium will be one of the most environmentally-friendly facilities of its kind in the country.

It will serve the communities of Walsall, Wolverhampton and Cannock.

The new Mercia Forest Crematorium in Essington is taking shape

The bereaved looking for a full attended service will benefit from a light, airy and welcoming contemporary chapel, able to seat 112 people with significant standing room.

Large chapel windows will provide wide, pleasant views of the surrounding woodland landscape and an exit door will lead mourners to a sheltered floral tribute area.

A dedicated gallery for witnessing the coffin being carefully placed inside the cremator will be available to those who wish to observe this as part of their final farewell traditions.

People seeking a simpler send-off for their loved ones will be able to take advantage of direct, unattended services provided by the crematorium.

To personalise services, Mercia Forest Crematorium will be able to offer an almost unlimited choice of music, while two high-resolution screens will allow services to be customised with a slideshow, photographs and suitable written words.

To help reduce the crematorium’s dependency on external energy sources, solar photovoltaics are being installed, as well as crematory heat recovery systems and other measures which will make the site as kind to the climate as possible.

Kevin Davies, regional manager for Westerleigh Group, said the firm was "extremely proud" of the new crematorium it was creating for the communities in and around Essington.