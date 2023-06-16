Man accused of racially abusing Rio Ferdinand facing prospect of another trial

Jamie Arnold, 32, of Norton Bridge near Stone, denies causing racially aggravated harassment and alarm or distress to Ferdinand by using "threatening, abusive or insulting" words or behaviour towards him.
The jury in the case of a Wolves fan accused of racially abusing former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has been discharged, after being unable to reach a majority verdict.
