Dedicated milkman who has 'never missed a delivery in more than 46 years' to receive prestigious honour

Milkman Peter Whittingham will be awarded a prestigious British Citizen Award

Peter Whittingham is one of 26 people across the country who will be recognised at the Palace of Westminster with a prestigious British Citizen Award (BCA) in recognition of their extraordinary endeavours.

The BCA, in partnership with One Stop, is now in its ninth year and recognises exceptional people who positively impact their communities throughout the country.

Dubbed ‘The People’s Honours’, due to the fact that anyone with an OBE, CBE of KBE is ineligible to receive a BCA, the scheme recognises true community heroes for their positive impact on society.

Peter started helping out with deliveries at the age of 16, having been introduced to that line of work by a friend, and has now been the village milkman in Wheaton Aston, Staffordshire for 46 years.

Over that time, the 62-year-old has come to know almost everyone in the village and surrounding areas while on his rounds, which he does five nights a week to satisfy more than 260 customers.

Delivering milk in glass bottles, with a pint costing 86p, he also supplies other products such as eggs, yoghurts and fruit juices.

"I've never missed a delivery in 46 years, and have only occasionally got someone to cover if I'm on holiday," said Peter, who also lives in Wheaton Aston.

"It's nice to meet the people I do meet. They are more friends than customers and they are very loyal.

"Some of them I've had from the beginning and I'd like to thank them all for their support."

His care and attention for the entire community is apparent, from delivering food in his own time to those who are less mobile, picking up prescriptions and ensuring those that live alone are safe and well, checking in with them daily.

Villagers do not hesitate to ask for his help, and he’s known affectionately as ‘the village social worker’.

And in addition to his full-time role and giving his time to others, Peter was the primary carer for his wife, Carol, until she died from cancer a few years ago.

"I just do what I expect anyone would do in the same situation," he said.

"I've driven people to doctor's appointments, picked up prescriptions and watered gardens. It's lovely helping customers if they need it."

But he also says the job has changed vastly since he started.

Peter added: "46 years ago I had a lot more customers and delivered a lot more milk. At one time a lot of houses would have had two pints a day, now you are lucky to sell them a pint a day.

"People's habits have changed and a lot just prefer to go to the supermarket.

"It did get slightly busier during the lockdowns but not by much. That was a dreadful time – a complete change from being interactive with customers to not being able to do that at all.

"I would like to get to 50 years, if I do that I will be over the moon, but we really are a dying breed."

Peter will be recognised at the Palace of Westminster on June 29 and honoured with The British Citizen Award for Services to the Community.

The medal presentation will be hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright, and attended by BCA patrons, Dame Mary Perkins, founder of Specsavers, and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia.

Stephanie Wood, from BCA partner One Stop, said: “This year’s medalists have reminded us of how many amazing people are supporting our communities, especially during such a challenging time.

"At One Stop we serve many communities across the country, and we know how important voluntary work is to support those in need.

"We're proud to be partnering with the BCA again and to play a small part in helping each medallist to be recognised. Our congratulations go to all honourees."

The British Citizen Award was established in 2015 to recognise exceptional individuals who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on their communities and society.

Recipients receive the coveted BCA Medal of Honour and are invited to use the post-nominals BCAc as a legacy of their achievements.