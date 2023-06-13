Stunning collection of Staffordshire postcards sells for £4,000

Rob French

The eclectic collection of 761 cards featured places including Stafford, Lichfield, Whittington, Chase Terrace, Chasetown, Burntwood, Hammerwich, Cannock, Norton Canes, Cheslyn Hay, Hednesford, Rugeley, Armitage, Kings Bromley, Abbots Bromley, Burton, Uttoxeter and Stretton.

Compiled in three albums, the postcards sold above estimate at £4,000 with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre on June 12.

A postcard of Penkridge Station

“This collection of postcards focussing on early 20th century Staffordshire was simply sensational,” said auctioneer Richard Winterton, who yielded the gavel on the day.

“From streets and shops to churches and schools, roads and canals to railways, it was as comprehensive as it was fascinating.

"Unsurprisingly we had lots of interest and on saleday it came down to a big battle between bidders in the room and on the telephone, with the phone bidder securing the collection for a well-deserved £4,000.”

A World War I Camp in Rugeley gives an insight into the past

Ephemera specialist Robert French catalogued the postcards for auction.

“The collection depicted all aspects of life in Staffordshire,” he said. “Examples included the illustrious mining heritage of Cannock Chase; First World War prisoner of war camps and military camps on the Chase; the ‘Tackeroo Express’ military railway, constructed in 1915 to serve the Brocton and Rugeley camps; and Whittington Barracks. It is most definitely a unique glimpse into our home county’s heritage.”

One colour postcard shows the busy Coppice Colliery in Heath Hayes