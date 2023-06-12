Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after children's deaths at Staffordshire home

Police are continuing to appeal for information and can now confirm that it was two children who died on Sunday.

Police were first called to a car wash on Campbell Road at 2.04pm after a man was stabbed.

He was later taken to hospital by paramedics but has since been released.

Officers then went to a home on Flax Street and arrested a 49-year-old woman from Stoke-on-Trent in connection with the stabbing.

While police were at the address, two children were found unresponsive with significant injuries inside.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, both of them died at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this tragic time.

As a result, the woman was further arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A voluntary referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent police contact.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the children. I cannot image the pain and shock they are feeling.

“We also understand the concern felt locally around this incident and the speculation around what has happened.

“We can now confirm that the two people who lost their lives are an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.

“Our priority was to inform the family before confirming the ages of the children. They are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“The woman arrested is known to the children. We don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the public at this time.

“Our focus remains on finding out more about what happened yesterday and supporting the family at this deeply distressing and tragic time.

"Anyone with any information which could help with our investigation are asked to get in touch as soon as possible.