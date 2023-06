Jomaa Jerrare's body was found in August 2021

Clive O'Connor, 58, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jomaa Jerrare, from Heath Town, Wolverhampton.

The 52-year-old's body was found in a lay-by, in Bridgnorth Road, Perton, South Staffordshire, just before 2.30am on August 9, 2021.

O'Connor, from Bridge Street, Bilston, is standing trial at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.