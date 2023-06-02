Staffordshire NHS Covid seasonal vaccination programme ends this month

Measles vaccination

The county wide programme has administered more than 89,335 spring vaccinations since mid-April.

Those eligible who have not yet had their vaccination are encouraged to come forward before the seasonal campaign ends on 30 June.

Friday, June 30 is also the last chance for those yet to have their first or second covid vaccine dose to come forward. After this, the NHS will move to a targeted seasonal offer for those at increased risk.

People eligible for a spring covid jab include care home residents, people 75 and over and those aged five and over with a weakened immune system.

Everyone eligible can get vaccinated by booking an appointment online or through the NHS App at one of thousands of local sites, including community pharmacies and GP practices.

The NHS has nationally administered more than 145 million covid jabs over several vaccination campaigns since Maggie Keenan became the first in the world outside of a clinical trial to receive the vaccination in December 2020.

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent COVID-19 vaccination programme lead, Samantha Buckingham, said: “The last spring vaccination appointments will be offered on 30 June.

“With a month to go, it is not too late to get yours. Those of you who are eligible and have been invited for a COVID vaccine but yet to take it up, should come forward now.

“Getting your vaccine is very easy with so many appointments available across our area. I encourage you to book an appointment at your local pharmacy, GP or via the National Booking Service today.

“So if you are over 75 or you have a weakened immune system, don’t miss out, come forward as soon as possible to book a covid vaccine this spring so you can enjoy summer with peace of mind.”