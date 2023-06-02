Project aims to explore legacy of Windrush generation

Vocal workshops will be delivered in schools by a cappella group Black Voices

The National Memorial Arboretum has partnered with female a cappella quintet Black Voices to create the programme, which explores the legacy of the HMT Empire Windrush and the significant role the Windrush Generation played in rebuilding the country after the Second World War.

"Songs of Windrush" is a free eight-week programme that delves into the story of the Windrush Generation through music and song, with vocal workshops delivered in schools by Black Voices.

Students are rehearsing a new original composition exclusively created for this project by Ken Burton, a celebrated composer, songwriter and choirmaster for the multi Oscar winning and Grammy winning Marvel film Black Panther.

The programme will culminate with a mass performance featuring all the schools at the National Memorial Arboretum on Sunday, August 6 and will form part of Carnival Windrush, a free community celebration event to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush.

The event aims to provide a tribute to the legacy of HMT Empire Windrush

After the Second World War, large parts of Britain were in desperate need of rebuilding, so the UK actively invited migrants from Commonwealth nations to fill essential roles in many different industries, including the railways, construction sector, and the NHS.

On June 22, 1948, HMT Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury docks, bringing more than 800 passengers from the Caribbean and marking the starting point of a wave of Caribbean migration from 1948 to 1971.

It is estimated that nearly half a million men and women from the Caribbean emigrated to the UK during this period, helping to rebuild the country and contributing toward British culture and identity.

Carol Pemberton MBE, founder of a cappella quintet Black Voices, said: “Those who migrated on board HMT Empire Windrush, to help rebuild the economy after World War II, have paved the way for today's Black Britons.

“I am one of ten children to parents of the Windrush Generation.

Carol Pemberton said she was proud to be at the National Memorial Arboretum as one of 10 children of the Windrush generation

"It is because of their journey that I have been able to travel every continent and perform before royalty and presidents as part of Black Voices.

"I feel it is profoundly important to collaborate with the National Memorial Arboretum and introduce hundreds of school pupils from across the Midlands to the dreams, ambition, and resilience of the Windrush pioneers.”

Rachel Smith, Head of Participation and Learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: "Sharing incredible stories of service and sacrifice has always been at the heart of the Arboretum’s learning activities.

"Through our partnership with Black Voices, we are engaging students with inspirational and moving stories from the Windrush generation in their own classrooms in a really creative and dynamic way.

“We can’t wait for the schools to come together at Carnival Windrush here at the Arboretum and perform their brand-new song in celebration of the lasting legacy of the Windrush generation.”

As associate partner of the National Memorial Arboretum, Black Voices’ partnership with the Nation’s year-round place to Remember extends beyond the Windrush commemorations.

Earlier this year, Black Voices performed at the dedication of a new ‘Trees of Life Glade’ at the Arboretum, a living tribute to those who served the country throughout the pandemic, and to remember all those who died as a result of Covid-19 in the UK.

The 75th anniversary of HMT Empire Windrush arriving in Tilbury Docks in 1948 will be marked through the project

They will also be invited to perform at several other upcoming events and services.

Carol Pemberton said: “Black Voices are humbled to become associate partners at the National Memorial Arboretum.

“Every culture and community deserves space to celebrate lives lived and commemorate lives lost.

"Music has a unique role in remembrance through its ability to connect people to themselves and to others.