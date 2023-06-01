Triathletes ready to swim, ride and run to honour memory of friends and family

Enya Collier is competing in her first Ironman

Thousands of athletes from across the world will be taking part in the triathlon event on Sunday, June 11 and include many from across the county competing on familiar ground.

Twenty-three-year-old Enya Collier from Stone is competing in her first Ironman and the Loughborough University graduate will be fundraising for two charities.

The Andy Gibson Foundation was set up in memory of one of Enya’s hockey coaches at Loughborough who tragically died in a car accident and helps young people gain opportunities in the sport.

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) is a national charity that supports the farming community.

Enya said she was a keen advocate of mental health awareness in the farming community which the charity works towards.

The Ironman starts with a 1.9km swim around Chasewater

Enya said: “I'm excited and nervous for IRONMAN 70.3 Staffordshire.

“Fifteen hundred pounds was my target and the total is now over £1,600.

“Thank you to everyone for the donations and support, but please keep donating for these two great causes.

"With race day so close, my training is calming down to make sure I'm ready and best prepped for the race.

"I think the run will be the toughest after the hilly 90km bike route, but I hope the atmosphere and crowd will help push me through to the finish.”

Adam Bushnell works for Staffordshire County Council and it’s the second time he’s competed in the event.

It will be the second time Adam Bushnell has competed in the event

IRONMAN 70.3 Staffordshire is one of three triathlons Adam is doing this year to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s UK.

It is in memory of his friend’s father, who died as a result of the disease in October last year.

He will also compete at the Alpe d’Huez Triathlon and IRONMAN Wales 140.6.

Adam said: “Having completed the IRONMAN 70.3 Staffordshire in 2021 in the searing heat, in over seven hours and being forced to withdraw prior to the start last year, it is safe to say my Ironman journey has been a bumpy one over the last few years.

The bike course takes on a hill route around Staffordshire into Cannock Chase Forest

"This year however, everything is going very well. My training is on track and my fundraising for Parkinson’s UK is taking off. I am looking forward to a great day on the June 11.”

The Ironman event will see competitors complete a 1.9km swim around the lake at Chasewater, then follow a 56-mile bike ride on a hill course around Burntwood, around to Rugeley and Cannock Chase, before heading into Stafford for a half-marathon run around the town.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Philip White said: “It’s fantastic to see these athletes take on what is an incredibly tough challenge and to do so for causes that are personal to them.

“What is great about the event is that it brings together our own residents with participants from around the world – taking in Staffordshire’s scenic countryside.

“We hope Enya and Adam get a huge amount of encouragement from their home crowd.

The final leg sees a half-marathon around Stafford

"With just a couple of weeks to go now, we’d encourage as many people as possible to come out and enjoy the event and remind people to familiarise themselves with the route and temporary closure times.”

The event is a collaboration between IRONMAN 70.3 Staffordshire, Staffordshire County Council and Stafford Borough Council.