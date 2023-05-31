Spectacular showcase: What you can expect at the Staffordshire County Show

The Bloor Arch will be one of the features of the show

The Staffordshire County Show will bring thousands of people to the County Showgrounds on Weston Road near Stafford for two days of shows, exhibitions, attractions and fun for all the family.

Starting today and running until 6pm on Thursday, the Staffordshire County Show is a two-day agricultural show with competitions for livestock & horses, more than 400 trade stands, country pursuits area, Food Hall, local produce, crafts, activities, displays and performances.

The main ring will have a packed programme of events, including the Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team, who will provide a number of death-defying stunts.

With the Show falling in half term week, there is plenty for children of all ages to see and do with the Punch and Judy Show, Donkey Rides, Science Displays, Miniature Railway rides, a Childrens Farm and Fairground rounds.

Down in the Country Pursuits area, The West Lancs Dog Display Team will be performing a demonstration of dog agility and obedience.

There is also the opportunity to watch the farriery competition, get up close and personal with giant tortoises, handle ferrets and try your hand at walking an alpaca.

Visitors can also watch the birds of prey display, the ferret roadshow, have a go at fly casting or sit back and learn all about sheep with the Sheep Show

At the heart of the traditional County Show is the livestock competitions with more than a thousand cattle, sheep, pigs and goats and over fifteen hundred horses and ponies.

There are also Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Competitions, a Rabbit and Cavy Show and the Dog Show attracting entries of around 2,000 dogs.

For people looking to take a break or relax, there will be places to sit around the bandstand, with both a brass band and jazz band playing throughout the two days, while the twenty-acre wood will be open for people to take a walk or have a picnic.

The event is being sponsored by Rea Valley Tractors and Dunstall Holdings, who will be the event’s main sponsor.

Tickets cost £20 per adult and £5 per child, with concession prices of £18 for people aged 65 and over and a family ticket of £45 for two adults and three children.