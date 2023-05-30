Staffordshire Women's Institute delegates back national campaign to clean UK's rivers

Catherine Lancaster, Great Haywood WI, Sam Taylor, Barlaston Herons WI and Julie Edwards, Cheddleton WI

Catherine Lancaster, from Great Haywood WI, Sam Taylor, from Barlaston Herons WI and Julie Edwards, from Cheddleton WI, helped the national federation pass a motion to help reverse the pollution of the nation's rivers.

The proposal to ensure rivers were good enough to bathe in was made by a WI member in Hereford, concerned about the River Wye which, in 2010 was voted the nation's best loved river and now is the most sewage-polluted river in England and Wales.

Staffordshire Federation of WI press officer Karen Sulway said: "The watch-words of these amazing ladies were to have courage, conviction, purpose and resilience - and success will undoubtedly follow; something that resonates with the WI which has never been afraid to speak out on challenging subjects.

"A framework for the campaign will now be formulated and this will become one of many campaigns that the WI have mounted over the last 105 years."