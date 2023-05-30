Staffordshire Women's Institute delegates back national campaign to clean UK's rivers

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished:

Three Staffordshire Women's Institute represented the county at the organisation's National Annual Meeting in Cardiff.

Catherine Lancaster, Great Haywood WI, Sam Taylor, Barlaston Herons WI and Julie Edwards, Cheddleton WI
Catherine Lancaster, Great Haywood WI, Sam Taylor, Barlaston Herons WI and Julie Edwards, Cheddleton WI

Catherine Lancaster, from Great Haywood WI, Sam Taylor, from Barlaston Herons WI and Julie Edwards, from Cheddleton WI, helped the national federation pass a motion to help reverse the pollution of the nation's rivers.

The proposal to ensure rivers were good enough to bathe in was made by a WI member in Hereford, concerned about the River Wye which, in 2010 was voted the nation's best loved river and now is the most sewage-polluted river in England and Wales.

Staffordshire Federation of WI press officer Karen Sulway said: "The watch-words of these amazing ladies were to have courage, conviction, purpose and resilience - and success will undoubtedly follow; something that resonates with the WI which has never been afraid to speak out on challenging subjects.

"A framework for the campaign will now be formulated and this will become one of many campaigns that the WI have mounted over the last 105 years. The WI which has never been afraid to speak out on challenging subjects."

For information on the Women's Institute and the history of their campaigns, visit http/nfwi.org.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News