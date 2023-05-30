Staffordshire military family's war medals are put up for auction

Medals awarded to a Staffordshire soldier and his sons are to go under the hammer at The Tamworth Auction Rooms on May 31.

Alongside military items, Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ Collectors Sale, includes GB and worldwide stamps, rare postcards and vintage and modern toys.

Starting at 9.30am, the 440-lot sale includes medals awarded to North Staffordshire Regiment soldier John Thomas Lee and his sons Frederick and Leslie.

The archive was consigned by Leslie's daughter Pat Seaton, from Barton-under-Needwood, following a valuation at Burton Market Hall and will be sold as three separate lots.

John Thomas Lee was born in Newcastle-under-Lyme in 1880 or 1881.

Private Lee’s Boer War pair and the World War One 1914 Mons Star Trio of medals he was awarded as a corporal, all correctly named to Lee, are framed alongside a photograph of him.

They are offered as Lot 374 alongside two military group photographs which are believed to include Mr Lee.

John Thomas Lee was discharged from the Army during WW1 after suffering a gunshot wound in June 1916.

On the 1911 census, John Thomas Lee is listed as being an enamel worker and living at Church Farm in Alsagers Bank, Staffordshire.

Mystery surrounds the rest of his life, although he is believed to have died young. According to Mrs Seaton, not even her dad Leslie knew much about his father.

“This group is well worthy of further research and is estimated at £250 to £300,” said Jeff Clark, militaria specialist at Richard Winterton Auctioneers. “The lot also includes two military photographs that are believed to have Mr Lee in them.”

Lee’s eldest son Frederick’s Second World War and later officer’s medals go under the hammer as Lot 375.

Framed alongside a photograph of Frederick in uniform, the medals are mounted on a wearing bar.

They comprise World War Two and Defence medals, the General Service Medal with Cyprus bar correctly named to Major FH Lee RA, the Queen’s 1953 Coronation Medal, regular Army Long Service and the Good Conduct Medal named to Lieutenant FH Lee.

“Also included are five small photos showing Mr Lee in his uniform,” added Mr Clark.

Medals and ephemera to Frederick’s brother Leslie are Lot 376 in the auction, also framed including a photo of Leslie in uniform.

The WW2 War and Defence medals are accompanied by the King’s badge for loyal service.

“Mr Lee was serving with the Army in Africa and caught TB so had been medically discharged due to illness,” said Mr Clark.

“He then got a job with Staffordshire County Council.”

The lot includes a needlework sampler possibly done by Leslie while in hospital in Africa, a Garrard mantle clock awarded for his 30 years of public service with the county council and a cased compass given to him for a role as assistant Scout Master at Wolstanton Grammar Troop.

Leslie was a caretaker at several schools in the Newcastle-under-Lyme area, including Wolstanton Grammar.

There is also a 1932-33 photo of Leslie with his football team and a model car commemorating his love for Morris vehicles.

He died in 2011 at the age of 92.

The three connected lots are estimated to total between £500 and £700 at auction.

They were consigned by Leslie’s daughter Pat Seaton, 75, a grandmother-of-one from Barton-under-Needwood, following a valuation with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at Burton Market Hall.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ Collectors Sale on Wednesday, May 31, includes stamps, rare postcards and vintage and modern toys.

The May 31 Tamworth auction also features 200 lots of collectable toys, with Corgi aviation models and more than 100 Pelham puppets catalogued across 70 lots.

Other highlights include 36 lots of Wales and Scotland postcards from early to mid-20th century depicting villages, towns and scenic locations including waterfalls and the seaside.