Tamworth Borough council names its new mayor

A Staffordshire council has named its new mayor and leader.

New mayoir John Harper. Picture: Mease Valley Photography
Councillor Paul Turner has take on the role of Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, while councillor Thomas Jay takes the position of Deputy Leader.

Councillor John Harper has been announced as the new Mayor.

Ceremonial robes and chains were handed over by outgoing Mayor, Moira Greatorex, after what she described as ‘not only a fantastic year, but a unique year for a mayor.’

Mayor John Harper will be supported by his wife Maureen, as Mayoress; and newly appointed deputy mayor, Councillor Daniel Maycock

Mr Harper said: £I thank Moira and her splendid consort and I’m forever in gratitude to Moira as a lady of sheer quality who as mayor, did a very difficult job brilliantly.

“I am hugely honoured to be appointed to such a distinguished position as the 142nd Mayor of Tamworth. I can assure you there is no prouder man on the planet than I at this important moment.”

Councillor Harper’s chosen charities for the year will be T

The new leader, Mr Turner set out his ambition for the council to work together to move forward with good conversation and listening.

A new-look Cabinet has also been confirmed to support him in his goals over the coming year.

Councillor Turner thanked everyone for their support, commenting:added: “I became a councillor last year and becoming Leader I have big shoes to fill. I’m confident we can move forward working together for the benefit of the residents of Tamworth.”

