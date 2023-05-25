Arboretum ready for weekend of pomp and circumstance

A firework finale will be set within the inspirational landscape of the Nation’s year-round place to remember

The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas will host the Summer Proms over August 4 and 5.

Across the two evenings, audiences will hear a spectacular proms concert performed by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers with Soprano Louise Callinan and Baritone Rodney Earl Clarke, topped off with a firework finale set within the inspirational landscape of the Nation’s year-round place to remember.

The programme includes Satchmo, a rousing tribute to Louis Armstrong; Something Good from The Sound of Music, The Impossible Dream from Man of La Mancha and toe-tapping hits from the award-winning musical The Jersey Boys.

Accompanying traditional proms favourites will include Fantasia on British Sea Songs by Henry Wood and Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance No.1.

Neill Martin-Hoare, Head of Events, said: “Returning for another year, Summer Proms is one of our most popular annual events and promises to be a musical evening to remember.

"This spectacular evening of live music is a fantastic opportunity for people to experience the National Memorial Arboretum in a different way, creating new memories with families and friends."

For those wanting to make their night extra special, the exclusive Premier Ticket experience offers the opportunity for a limited number of guests to enjoy the evening in style.

This entitles visitors to a range of benefits, including a pre-concert fine dining experience, a director’s chair and blanket in prime viewing position, and exclusive use of the award-winning Aspects lounge and bar throughout the evening.

Advance tickets cost £27 and are available via the Arboretum’s website at thenma.org.uk/what's-on/events/summer-proms.

In addition to standard concert tickets, a groups package is available for parties of ten or more, including a rustic sharing platter and glass of champagne, and a limited number of Premier Tickets are still available for the Friday performance.